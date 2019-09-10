Prakash Ambedkar of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) talking to ANI in Mumbai on Monday
Prakash Ambedkar of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) talking to ANI in Mumbai on Monday

Won't go with Cong, will contest on all seats on own: Prakash Ambedkar

ANI | Updated: Sep 10, 2019 05:56 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Maharashtra leader Prakash Ambedkar of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) has clarified that his party will not enter into an alliance with Congress in the forthcoming Assembly polls.
He said that despite his party reaching out to Congress for forging an alliance there is no response from the party.
"We had our meeting 2 days back and the issue was discussed at length. One of our senior leaders has approached Congress with the proposal that we will fight on 144 seats and Congress can contest on the same number of seats. However, there is no response," said Prakash Ambedkar.
"Congress has no interest in defeating BJP and Shiv Sena and only wants to save its skin and not to land in jail," he added.
"We will not go with the Congress and will contest on 287 seats on own," said Ambedkar.
Last week on Friday, AIMIM announced to break ties with Prakash Ambedkar-led VBA saying that the parties could not reach a "comfortable figure" of seat distribution. Both parties contested 2019 Lok Sabha elections in an alliance. Assembly polls are due in October-November in the state. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 05:35 IST

1,012 cases of traffic violation, over Rs 9 lakh fine imposed in...

Bidar (Karnataka) [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Bidar Police on Monday conducted a drive and registered 1,012 cases under various offences of Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act 2019.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 05:28 IST

Smoke engulfs 2 coaches of Darbhanga-Kolkata Express

Jamui (Bihar) [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Smoke billows the two coaches of Darbhanga-Kolkata Express on Monday following which the train was stopped at Jhajha railway station at around 8.25 pm.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 05:05 IST

Tripura Police recovers 40,560 bottles of Phensedyl worth over...

Badharghat (Tripura) [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Tripura Police recovered 40,560 bottles of Phensydel worth over Rs 22.5 lakhs from a godown in Badharghat town on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 04:34 IST

Rajkot: Lord Ganpati offers laddu to those riding bike wearing helmet

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], Sept 10 (ANI): In a bid to create awareness regarding traffic rules and regulations and inspire people to follow it, Rajkot Traffic Police has deployed two police officers, donned as Lord Ganpati, for offering sweets to the people riding their two-wheelers wearing helmets.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 03:49 IST

12 lakh MTs Apple will be procured from farmers: DIPR, J-K

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 10 (ANI): The Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Jammu and Kashmir, on Monday said that 12 Lakh Metric Tons (MTs) of apple will be procured through special market intervention price scheme from the farmers.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 03:05 IST

Govt shouldn't get bogged down and talk to youth: J&KPM head Shahid Khan

Srinagar (Jammu & Kashmir) [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Shahid Khan, head of Jammu and Kashmir Political Movement (I) (J&KPM) said here on Monday that the government should not get bogged down by anything and talk to the youth.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 01:45 IST

Delhi court refuses to increase meeting time of kin, lawyers to...

New Delhi (India), Sept 10 (ANI): A special court here on Monday refused to increase the time allotted to Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar, who is under Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody till September 13, for meeting his family members and lawyers.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 01:27 IST

Man who throws 3-yr-old from 7th floor was driven by...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 10 (ANI): The man who allegedly murdered his friend's 3-year-old daughter by throwing her from the seventh floor of an apartment here on September 7 was purportedly driven by the superstitious beliefs that sacrificing human life will solve all problems of his life, c

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 00:51 IST

It is important to mobilize private investors for land...

New Delhi (India), Sept 10 (ANI): Resources available to address the problem of land degradation are insufficient and it is important to mobilize private investors for the purpose of land restoration, said Ibrahim Thiaw, executive secretary of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (U

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 23:58 IST

CBI files chargesheet against Mansoor Khan, 19 others in IMA ponzi scam

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet against I-Monetary Advisory (IMA) founder Mansoor Khan and 19 others in an alleged multi-crore ponzi scam case.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 23:54 IST

Ghaziabad: Man held for impersonating as DM's relative

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Police on Monday arrested a person who faked his identity as a relative of the District Magistrate (DM) of Ghaziabad.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 23:54 IST

Another earthquake hits Chamba region on J-K, Himachal border

New Delhi [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Another earthquake of 3.2 magnitude on Monday hit the Chamba region on the Himachal Pradesh-Jammu and Kashmir border at around 9:27 pm.

Read More
iocl