Won't let Dr Kiran Singh work in district hospital now: Sushma Singh

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jun 4 (ANI): Deputy Chairperson of Uttar Pradesh Women's Commission Sushma Singh blamed District Hospital's Dr Kiran Singh for conducting operations without explaining the procedure to the patient's family hours after a video of them engaging in a heated debate surfaced.

Sushma also accused Kiran of threatening the family of the patient.

"She was very rude. She should've explained the procedure to the family. The family says she is now threatening them. We won't let her work in this hospital now, because doctors should be soft-spoken so that they can pacify patients and their family," Sushma told ANI here.

Earlier a video had surfaced in which Sushma Singh and Dr Kiran could be seen engaging in a heated debate over an operation conducted by the latter.

The patient's family had alleged their consent was not taken by the doctor before conducting a cesarean operation, nor were they informed of the procedures beforehand.

The Women's Commission in Uttar Pradesh was formed in August 2018 for ensuring safety and justice for women.

Sushma, the deputy secretary of the organisation was called by the patient's family seeking justice for the alleged inconvenience caused to the patient. (ANI)