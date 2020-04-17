Won't recommend BCG vaccine even for health workers till we don't have definitive results: ICMR

New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI): The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) won't recommend the BCG vaccine even to the healthcare workers till we don't have any definitive results, said Dr Raman R Gangakhedkar, ICMR's head scientist here on Friday.

Replying to a question asked by ANI on the use of the BCG vaccine to fight COVID19 during daily media briefing, Dr Gangakhedkar said: "ICMR will begin a study next week. Till we don't have definitive results from this, we won't recommend the BCG vaccine even for health workers."

Bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG) is a vaccine primarily used against tuberculosis. In the countries where tuberculosis or leprosy is common, one dose is recommended in healthy babies as close to the time of birth as possible.

"We don't have enough evidence to take an official position on the BCG vaccine in COVID-19. It can't even stop TB but it can only protect from severity. It is an immunomodulator, effective for 15 years," he added.

Dr Gangakhedkar said that coronavirus has been in India for three months. "The mutation doesn't happen too quickly. Whatever vaccine comes out now will work in the future as well if the virus mutates," he added.

Meanwhile, Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Ministry, said that before the lockdown, the doubling rate of COVID-19 cases was about three days, but according to the data of the past 7 days, the doubling rate of cases now stands at 6.2 days.

Aggarwal said that the doubling rate in 19 States and Union Territories are even lower than the average doubling rate. (ANI)