Won't spare anyone who will attack frontline workers, warns Bihar DGP

Patna (Bihar) [India], April 16 (ANI): Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey on Thursday warned of strict action against those manhandling or misbehaving with doctors, health workers and other government officials who are in the frontline of the battle against COVID-19.

"If anyone misbehaves with health workers, medical officers, government employees, magistrate or police, we will take it very strictly. We will not spare them regardless of any approach they might have and any class, caste or religion they belong to. No discrimination," he said.

The DGP also said that 25 people were put behind bars in Aurangabad on Wednesday for attacking the health workers.

"Twenty-five people were sent to jail yesterday in Aurangabad. FIRs have been registered against them. They will be punished through speedy trials. The common man must understand that all of us are saving their lives by risking our own," he added.

According to the Health Ministry, Bihar has recorded 70 cases so far, out of which 29 have been cured and one person has died.

With 941 more COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India's coronavirus tally crossed the 12,000 mark with the count reaching 12,380, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. (ANI)

