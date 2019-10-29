Work closely with security forces to counter cross-border terrorism: Capt Amarinder to Punjab IAS officers

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Oct 29 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday exhorted the state's civil and administrative officers to maintain constant vigil and improve coordination with the security forces to counter cross-border terrorism in the wake of developments in Kashmir.

At a dinner hosted by him for the Punjab IAS Officers Association at his official residence, the Chief Minister pointed out that Punjab, being a border state, was particularly vulnerable.

He said that a closer synchronisation among the various civil and security agencies is required to ensure the safety of the citizens.

Asserting that his government would not allow Punjab's peace and harmony to be disturbed at any cost, the Chief Minister said that the role of the IAS officers had become more critical in the current scenario.

He urged the officers to stay on heightened alert and work closely with the security agencies to tackle any eventuality by becoming their eyes and ears in their respective districts.

Around 100-odd men and women attended the first of its kind dinner hosted by any Punjab Chief Minister for IAS officers.

In his interaction with the officers, Amarinder also called upon them to be more sensitive to the needs of all citizens, including the MLAs and the soldiers. "No army personnel approaching an administrative officer with any problem should go back empty-handed," he said. (ANI)

