Work done by BJP driven by specific objectives dedicated to society in general: JP Nadda

New Delhi [India], September 19 (ANI): BJP President JP Nadda on Saturday said that all work done by his party is driven by specific objectives that are always dedicated to the society in general.



"All work done by BJP is driven by specific objectives which is always dedicated to society in general. To regard this attitude of dedication which Modi ji has, we decided that on the occasion his 70th birthday, we will observe September 14-20 as 'Sewa Saptah'," said Nadda.

The BJP President also mentioned that the government has provided health cover of Rs 5 lakh to 50 crore people.

"There are 10.74 crore, poor families, in the country. The government has provided annual health cover of Rs 5 lakh to 50 crore to people. 1.25 crore people have benefited from this in last two years. Government of India has spent Rs 15,000 crores on this," he said. (ANI)

