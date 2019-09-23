Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan (File photo)
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan (File photo)

Work done under Ayushman Bharat scheme commended by UN, WHO, World Bank: Harsh Vardhan

Priyanka Sharma | Updated: Sep 23, 2019 17:37 IST

By Priyanka Sharma
New Delhi [India], Sept 23 (ANI): The work done under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's flagship healthcare scheme Ayushman Bharat in the past one year has received commendation from the United Nations (UN), World Health Organisation (WHO) and the World bank alike, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Monday.
Speaking to ANI on the completion of the first year of Ayushman Bharat- Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), he said: "This biggest health insurance scheme has brought smiles on the faces of lakhs of people in the country. People are thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji for this blessing. I am glad to inform that Ayushman Bharat scheme has been appreciated by the United Nations, World Health Organisation and World Bank."
Vardhan noted that more than 47 lakh people have received benefits worth Rs 7,500 crores in the past 12 months, and approximately 60 per cent of this amount has been spent on tertiary-care.
"Over 10 crore e-cards have been generated and about 18,000 hospitals have been empanelled under AB-PMJAY. Out of the total hospitals empanelled, 53% are private, especially multi-speciality. There are 9 hospital admissions every minute across India," said the Health minister.
As of today, the scheme has been implemented in 32 States and Union Territories.
A unique feature of AB-PMJAY is its portability, which has helped atleast 42,631 eligible poor and migrant workers to seek treatment outside their states, said the health minister.
AB-PMJAY is the flagship scheme of Government of India that provides a cover of up to Rs 5 lakhs per family per year, for secondary and tertiary care hospitalization to over 10.74 crore vulnerable entitled families (approximately 50 crore beneficiaries).
Last year on 23 September, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched PM-JAY from Ranchi, Jharkhand. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 19:06 IST

2.1 Lakh street lights to be installed in Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi [India], Sept 23 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced that 'Mukhya Mantri Street Light Yojana' will be implemented in the city under which 2.1 lakh street lights will be installed in the city to end dark spots.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 18:55 IST

Northern Northern Army Commander, J-K Governor discuss security situation

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 23 (ANI): Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh and Governor Satya Pal Malik held a meeting at the Raj Bhavan here on Monday to discuss the security situation in the forward areas of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 18:54 IST

Will join protest march to headquarters of Eastern Railway on...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Sept 23 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC leader Mamata Banerjee on Monday said she will take part in a protest march on October 18 against the Centre's alleged move on disinvestment in the railways.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 18:53 IST

I-T Dept seizes paintings worth Rs 30 cr in benami asset case...

New Delhi [India], Sept 23 (ANI): The Income Tax Department has seized paintings worth Rs 30 crore in connection with benami assets case against Haryana Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi, who is the son of late former chief minister Bhajan Lal, sources said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 18:49 IST

EC a puppet of Govt: Karnataka Congress'leader

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 23 (ANI): Congress leader V S Ugrappa accused the Election Commission of becoming a "puppet" of the Central government.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 18:36 IST

Defence, Home ministries to get all seized drones

New Delhi (India), Sept 23 (ANI): Now all the drones seized from across the country by government authorities will be handed over to Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Defence Ministry.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 18:31 IST

Maha: Cong accuses Fadnavis of misusing power to promote wife in bank

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 23 (ANI): Congress campaign committee chief in Maharashtra, Nana Patole, on Monday hit out at Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis alleging that he has misused his power to promote his wife Amruta Fadnavis as Vice President of Axis Bank.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 18:12 IST

No offence of cheating or conspiracy made out in INX Media case...

New Delhi [India], Sept 23 (ANI): Senior lawyer Kapil Sibal on Monday said that there was no offence of cheating or conspiracy made out in the INX Media case while arguing for former Finance Minister P Chidambaram's bail.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 18:06 IST

Bihar: Congress MLA fined for violating traffic rule

Patna (Bihar) [India], Sept 23 (ANI): Congress MLA Abidur Rehman was fined on Monday for not wearing a helmet while riding on the pillion seat of a motorcycle.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 17:53 IST

Assam: NDFB cadre apprehended in joint operation of police, Sikh LI Army

Kokrajhar (Assam) [India], Sept 23 (ANI): Kokrajhar Police in a joint operation with Commando Battalion Staff and 12 Sikh Light Infantry (LI) Army arrested a National Democratic Front of Boroland (NDFB) cadre of 41st Batch here today early morning.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 17:50 IST

Saradha scam: Wife files anticipatory bail plea for Rajeev Kumar...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Sept 23 (ANI): Former Kolkata Police commissioner Rajeev Kumar's wife on Monday filed an anticipatory bail application on his behalf before the Calcutta High Court in the Saradha chit fund scam case.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 17:49 IST

6 injured after helicopter crash-lands in Kedarnath during take off

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Sept 23 (ANI): Six passengers were injured after UTair India helicopter crash-landed during take-off at the Kedarnath helipad.

Read More
iocl