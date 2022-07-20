Work on Kabini Gardens to start this year: Karnataka CM

Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], July 20 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that work on Kabini Gardens would be started this year itself.



Speaking to media persons after offering traditional Bagina at Kabini reservoir, Bommai said, the state government is yet to decide as to whether the Kabini Gardens near the reservoir should be developed by the government on a public-private partnership model. A final decision would be taken soon and work would be launched this year.

Replying to a question on the backwardness of HD Kote taluk, Bommai said, "it has been mentioned in the Nanjundappa report too. A special programme has been formulated for its all-round development."

"Construction of the highest number of classrooms and upgradation of Primary Health Centres to Community Health Centres has been taken up. Grants have been provided for roads and the construction of houses," he added. (ANI)

