Work resumes on Noapara-Bimanbander Metro Rail project in Kolkata

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 17 (ANI): The Ministry of Railways on Sunday announced that the work on Noapara-Bimanbander Metro Rail project has been resumed in Kolkata.

"Work of Noapara - Bimanbander Metro Rail project restarted in Kolkata. Delaunching of PSC box girder (20 m span) completed successfully by Kolkata Metro," the Ministry tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a 21-day lockdown on March 24 as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19 which later was again extended till May 3. It was further extended till May 17 with certain relaxations. (ANI)

