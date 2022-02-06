Work to provide road, clean water underway in Chhattisgarh's Sanmandra village, says Official

Balrampur (Chhattisgarh) [India], February 6 (ANI): After receiving information that villagers in Sanmandra in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur district are forced to consume dirty water from streams and drains in the absence of a handpump or well in the village, a team of District Administration officials visited the village on Saturday to survey the situation, said Kundan Kumar, District Collector of Balrampur.

The team included Zilla Panchayat CEO, DFO officers, SDM, other officers.





Kundan said, "Two pucca have been constructed for drinking water in the village, apart from this a community well is also being constructed in the village which will be completed soon."

Balrampur District Administration team reached Sanmandra village of Kothli gram panchayat to take note of the difficulties faced by the villagers due to the rocky road and started the construction of the road.

While speaking to ANI about the road condition, the District Collector said, "About 25 people from the Korwa tribe are residing in the village, who have been given every facility by the government. The construction of 1.5 kilometres of road has been started in order to reach the village for the installation of hand pumps."

The village faces difficulties as the area is devoid of a pucca road, forcing them to take a rocky pathway if they have to go out of their village.

The Sanmandra village is inhabited by the Korwa tribe of the Munda origin, which is a specially backward tribe residing in the border areas of Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand. (ANI)

