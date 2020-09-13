Work towards creating employment opportunities for labourers: Bhagwat to RSS volunteers

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 13 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said that the Sangh volunteers should work towards creating employment opportunities for labourers.

While he also asked Sangh volunteers to induce a feeling of self-reliant among farmers in rural areas and workers in urban areas.

Bhagwat's remarks came at a meeting with RSS' Awadh unit volunteers in Lucknow on the first day during the two-day visit.



He also reviewed the works done by Sangh volunteers during the coronavirus period.

"Besides Sangh, many social organizations, monasteries, temples, gurudwaras have done service. A large 'sajjan shakti' (power of good people) has emerged in society. Sangh workers should contact this 'sajjan shakti' and work to make employment available to labourers," Bhagwat said.

"By doing work for the workers in urban areas and the farmers in rural areas, Sangh volunteers should induce a feeling of self-reliance in them," he said.

The RSS chief said that there is a need to awaken the society for the conservation of trees, to prevent misuse of water and to reduce the use of plastic-made products. (ANI)

