Work with innovation and development: Karnataka CM Bommai tells industrialists

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 16 (ANI): Industrialists must not only focus on innovation and development but also do works that will bring revenue to the government, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

His remarks came while speaking at the virtual inauguration of the Bengaluru Tech Summit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Wednesday, he said creativity has a lot of angles.

"We must not steal from the future but save the earth for the future generation. A serious thinking is required in regard to protection of Mother Earth," said CM Bommai.

He said any new technology that will come out must have the quality to save the environment and to reduce digital distance. It must be environment-friendly technology, novelty and eco-economics. IT/BT and International Intelligence can protect resources. They must examine what is good for them with the help of a huge source of information. Renewable energy will also play an important role.

The state chief said the Maharajas of Mysuru have made immense contributions to the fields of science, technology and education, and later to industry. Now IT/BT has come. Visitors to Bengaluru visit IT/BT companies.



"It was the time of wealthy people and now it is time for people with knowledge. Every day around 5,000 engineers visit Bengaluru as there are 400 R&D labs in the state capital. The government has been extending all help to make Beyond Bengaluru a reality. The IT industry is promoted in Mysuru, Mangaluru and Hubli-Dharwad. The next decade will witness more urbanisation and 40 per cent of the country will be urbanised. So, IT/BT companies will develop technology for the simple living in urban areas. All is possible in Bengaluru," he added.

CM Bommai said the need of the hour is to build a healthy society through the use of technology.

"Under Jal Jeevan Mission, potable drinking water is provided to 7 crore households across the country. Six new cities are coming up around Kalaburgi, Hubballi-Dharwad, Mysuru and Mangaluru," read an official statement.

"A new town is being constructed adjacent to Bengaluru for knowledge, science and technology. It is situated nearer to Bengaluru Airport. An announcement regarding this city will be announced in six months. Projects will be formulated from the government side. A Startup Park is also planned and it will be established in another six months. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently opened Terminal-2 of BIAL and it is one of the most beautiful terminals in the world. Everything is possible in Bengaluru and all new technologies must focus on the development of mankind in the whole world," he added.

IT/BT Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayana, Bio-Technology Vision Group Chairperson Dr Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Startup Vision Group Chairman Prashanth Prakash, IT Vision Group Chairman Kris Gopalakrishnan, Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma, Additional Chief Secretary (IT/BT) Dr E.V.Ramanareddy, IT/BT Department Director Meena Nagaraj and others were present during the event. (ANI)

