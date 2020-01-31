Worked hard to prepare second Economic Survey in six months: Chief Economic Advisor

New Delhi [India], Jan 31 (ANI): Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian on Friday commended his team for "working hard" and having prepared the "second economic survey in the span of six months".

"Last time, we worked hard. Our team has done a lot of hard work this time around also. The team has prepared the second economic survey in six months. The entire credit goes to them," Subramanian told ANI here.

The Economic Survey 2019-20 will be tabled in the Parliament today by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The Budget Session of the Parliament commenced earlier today with an address by President Ram Nath Kovind to the joint sitting of two Houses -- Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha.

President Kovind was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla along with other Union Ministers at the Parliament.

The Union Budget will be presented on Saturday. The first phase of the session will conclude on February 11, while the second part of the session will begin from March 2 and end on April 3 (ANI)

