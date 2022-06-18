Worked on Agnipath scheme for year and half, says Navy Chief, appeals to protestors not to protest

New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): Indian Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar on Friday, while appealing to protestors not to protest against the newly launched Agnipath scheme, said that he worked on the programme for almost a year and a half, adding that he was a part of the initial planning team which is now a witness to its completion and introduction in the Armed Forces.

Protests have broken out in various parts of the country against the new recruitment scheme in the Armed Forces. At some places, the protests turned violent as trains were set ablaze.

Speaking to ANI, the Navy Chief said, "This is a scheme in which I was part of the initial planning team. I worked on it for almost a year and a half, and we now see the scheme coming to its completion and introduction into the Armed Forces. It's a transformational scheme. It will transform the Armed Forces in many ways. It is the single biggest human resources management transformation that has ever happened in the Indian military. This is beneficial for the country and for the youth because it opens up more opportunities."

Admiral Kumar further stated that the protests are taking place because of "misinformation and misunderstanding" pertaining to the scheme.

"The protests are because of misinformation and misunderstanding of the scheme. Where earlier one person used to get an opportunity to serve in the Armed Forces, now probably three times the number, four people will get the opportunity to serve in the Forces. The only thing is that he will serve for a shorter duration initially. It has got many benefits because he gets the opportunity to decide whether he wants to pursue the Armed Forces as a career or he wants to take up some other job," he said.



"I want to tell people not to protest and not be violent. They should understand the scheme and remain peaceful. This is a great opportunity for the youth to serve the country," the Admiral added.

Meanwhile, One person died in Telangana's Secunderabad on Friday as protests against the newly announced military recruitment policy, Agnipath, turned violent.

Earlier today, agitators vandalised the Secunderabad Railway Station and set a train ablaze during a protest against the Centre's Agnipath scheme.

Earlier in the day, protesters torched compartments of a train in Samastipur and those in another train at Lakhisarai station.

On June 14, the Union Cabinet approved the Agnipath recruitment scheme for Indian youth to serve in the Armed Forces. Youth selected under this scheme will be known as Agniveers and will serve in the Armed Forces for a period of four years. (ANI)

