Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the nation for the Red Fort on Thursday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the nation for the Red Fort on Thursday

Worked towards fulfilling needs in first tenure, will work on realising people's dreams, aspirations now: PM Modi

ANI | Updated: Aug 15, 2019 08:50 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Narendra Modi, on the 73rd Independence Day of India, said that his second term as the Prime Minister will focus on realising dreams and aspirations of the citizens of the country while asserting that during his first tenure he worked towards fulfilling the daily needs of the common man.
Addressing the nation from the pedestal of historic Red Fort on Thursday, Prime Minister Modi said, "From 2014 to 2019, people gave me the opportunity to serve. There were many things for which common people had to struggle. For five years, we continuously worked to ensure that day to day things of people especially those of poor, farmers, Dalits, backwards are fulfilled. We worked in this direction and the time changed."
He also outlined as to how disappointment changed to optimism in the five years between 2014 to 2019 and said: "Before the elections in 2013-2014, I went all over the country in order to try to understand the feelings of the people. There was a disappointment on everyone's face, people used to think can this country change?"
"In 2019, I was amazed, the mood of the people of the country had changed, disappointment had turned into optimism, dreams became connected with desire and everyone was on the same page that this country can change", he added.
Elaborating further on his vision for the next five years, the Prime Minister stated that this is the time to think about India of the 21st century and how the dreams of the people will be fulfilled.
Earlier in the day, the BJP leader began his address from the ramparts of the Red Fort by conveying Independence Day greetings to the citizens of the country.
He had also paid tribute to Mahatama Gandhi before arriving at the Red Fort to hoist the national flag on the occasion of India's 73rd Independence Day. (ANI)

