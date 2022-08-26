Worker killed in blast inside Meerut firecracker factory

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India] August 26 (ANI): A worker was killed and many others were injured after a blast in a firecracker factory in Meerut on Friday.

According to the police, a search and rescue operation is underway and so far one worker has lost his life and the other injured were rushed to the nearby hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, the rescue operation is underway.

As per the information, the factory was an illegal setup that was running under the nose of the Rohta area police in Meerut.

More details are awaited. (ANI)