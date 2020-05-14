Workers at Salon in Gujarat's Kheda wear PPE kits while giving haircuts

Kheda (Gujarat) [India], May 14 (ANI): Taking all precautions so as to keep coronavirus infection at bay, workers of a salon in Nadiad are giving haircuts to customers while wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits.

Customers were also seen taking necessary precautions and wearing face masks. Social distancing is being strictly complied with inside the haircut salon.

"We are taking all precautions prescribed by the government to ensure that workers and customers do not contract COVID-19," said Vishal Limbachiya, owner.

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) is most important in preventing transmission of the coronavirus not only in treatment centres but also in various activities, e.g. cleaning, waste management and safe burials, and community care related to the outbreak.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India reached 74,281 on Wednesday, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The tally is inclusive of 47,480 active cases, 24,385 cured/discharged patients and 2,415 deaths. (ANI)

