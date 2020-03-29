Workers from West Bengal stranded in Kerala amid nationwide lockdown

Kottayam (Kerala) [India], Mar 29 (ANI): Amid the nationwide lockdown in the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic, around 200 workers from West Bengal are stranded here.

"We do not have money. Our employers have refused to pay us wages during this lockdown. We want the government to help us reach our home town in West Bengal," a worker told ANI.

As thousands of migrant labourers continue to cross the borders of states to reach their villages amid the countrywide lockdown, the Central government on Sunday directed the States to ensure no movement of people across cities.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday announced a relief package of Rs 1.7 lakh crore for the poor and migrant workers to deal with the lockdown that has been enforced to prevent the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)

