Workers protest against sudden shutdown of jute mill in Titagarh

Titagarh (West Bengal) [India], October 15: Workers began a protest against the sudden shutdown of a jute mill in Titagarh area of North 24 Parganas in West Bengal on Thursday.

"Last night, the mill management secretly emptied and locked the jute mill, we want the mill to be re-opened," Ram Kishan, Secretary, Bengal Jute Association said.

Hundreds of unemployed jute mill workers stepped on the road and demanded answers from the management. "We will continue our protest until the management decides to undo their actions of secretly shutting our workplace. It is unfair," a mill worker told ANI.



Local police administration was seen convincing the protestors gathered in huge numbers on the main road blocking regular commute of travelers.

"They cannot just shut the jute mill in one night and leave. We will fight for our rights," another protestor said.

The mill workers said that they are not going to end their agitation unless the management re-opens the jute mill. (ANI)

