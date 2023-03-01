Working expeditiously on tender process for installation of CCTV cameras: Delhi police to HC

New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI): Delhi police on Wednesday filed a status report in the High court and said that they are working expeditiously on a tender for the installation of CCTV cameras in all police stations.

It is also stated that the Supreme Court is monitoring this issue and has called for a report from all the State governments on the issue of the installation of CCTV cameras with a storage capacity of 18 months in police Stations.

Justice Prathiba M Singh disposed of the petition after considering that the matter is before the Supreme Court and no further orders are required by this court.

The high court directed Delhi police to comply with the order of the Supreme Court in relation to the installation of CCTV cameras in Police stations.

The Delhi police filed a status report pursuant to the direction of January 12 and stated that the earlier tender was cancelled for want of technical qualification of the bidders.

A fresh tender has been floated and 12 bidders have applied for it. The final approval from the competent authority has been on January 30, 2023. We are working expeditiously on the tender process, Delhi police stated.

Delhi police on January 13 apprised the High Court that 1941 CCTV cameras have been installed in 197 police stations of the National Capital. It was also submitted that an additional 2175 CCTV are to be installed.



Delhi police through a status report had stated that 197 police stations have 1941 CCTV. The footage of one month can be retained.



It was also submitted that Delhi police are working towards the upgradation of existing cameras.

Delhi police had also stated that out of these 1941 cameras, 30 are not operational.

It was also submitted that whenever a CCTV camera breaks down, a complaint is filed with the vendor having a maintenance contract.

This earlier status report was filed pursuant to a direction of the bench asking Delhi police and Delhi Government to ensure that CCTV in police stations are functional and have audio recording facilities too.

Delhi police stated in the report that a special committee has recommended that a microphone with a power supply can be attached to the existing 1941 CCTV in the police stations.

The status report also submitted that the committee has mentioned that there is a need for an additional 2175 CCTV with audio and video recording facility needed to be installed as directed in the case of Paramveer Singh Saini and Baljeet Singh by the Supreme Court.

The court was hearing the petition of Chandril Dabas filed through advocate Manan Agarwal. (ANI)

