Working on seat sharing with BJP, will contest poll together : Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 28 (ANI): Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday reiterated that BJP and Sena will contest the Assembly polls in Maharashtra together and are working on the seat-sharing agreement.

He also said that there are no differences between him and BJP President Amit Shah.

"We'll contest together and are going to announce it soon. We have already decided on the alliance. It is just that we are working on a number of seats," he said.

"Talks with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis are also underway," he said.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut had earlier said his party will snap ties with BJP if it was not given 144 seats in the 288-members Assembly to contest in the upcoming elections.

The BJP and Shiv Sena contested 2014 state assembly elections separately after they failed to arrive at a seat-sharing formula. However, they formed the government in the alliance after the elections as none of them was able to secure the majority on its own.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on September 16 said that talks are going on with Shiv Sena regarding seat-sharing and a decision will be taken soon.

Assembly elections in Maharashtra will be held on October 21 while the results of the elections will be declared on October 24 (ANI)

