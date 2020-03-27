Working tirelessly to produce hand sanitizers, other products to fight COVID-19: DRDO Chairman

New Delhi [India], Mar 27 (ANI): The chairman of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), G Satheesh Reddy on Friday said his organisation is working tirelessly to increase the production of hand sanitizers and other products to fight coronavirus.

He also informed ANI that in the last 15-20 days, DRDO has distributed self-produced 20,000 bottles of hand sanitizers to Delhi Police, armed forces and other government agencies.

"Taking the orders of the Prime Minister, our DRDO scientists are developing many products to counter coronavirus. We have developed hand sanitizers in our laboratories and have distributed to people. Around, 20,000 bottles have already been distributed to armed forces, Delhi police and various other agencies."

"Our next aim is to able to produce 10,000 litres of hand sanitizers a day. For this, our scientists are working day and night with the concerned industries," the DRDO chairman added.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the cases of infections are on a rise every day and as on March 27 at 11:00 am, there have been 640 active cases in the country and 17 fatalities. (ANI)

