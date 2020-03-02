Working to make sure relief reaches all violence-affected, says Kejriwal

New Delhi [India], Mar 2 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that the government is working round the clock to ensure relief to those affected by violence in the national capital and urged people to inform the administration about anyone who needed help.

"We are working 24/7 to make sure relief efforts reach all in need. If u know of anyone who is in need, use #DelhiRelief to reach us. Pl do mention exact address/contact details so that we can reach him. We will ensure a quick response from our agencies," Kejriwal tweeted.

At least 46 people have died in the violence that raged across several areas of North-East district.

Delhi Police has registered 254 FIRs including 41 cases under the Arms Act. As many as 903 people have been either arrested or detained by police. (ANI)

