Workshop in Srinagar updates teachers on early child care

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 19 (ANI): A two-day workshop on early child care (ECC) was organised at the Government College of Education, Institute of Advanced Studies in Education on Saturday to educate teachers about the subject.

"The new education policy in big chunks focuses on early child care and education. A child is at the centre of all policies that come into existence. Therefore, the new education policy is a celebration. But it will be only successful if we will be able to successfully implement it. Today's workshop was all about that," said Rehana Qausar, a trainer at the workshop.

A lot of thrust is given to early childhood care and development in the National Education Policy 2020, said Dr Ruhi Kant, the Principal of the Government College of Education.



"In the early years, a child grows through all kinds of development. It includes physical, cognitive, motor, social, and ethical development. And these are important in the early years. There is a lot of thrust given to early childhood care and development in the National Education Policy 2020," she said.

"In our former education system, our focus on a child used to start from 6 years of age. But in our current system we start focusing from 3 years of age," Kant added.

Dr Nazir, a participant at the workshop said that early child care is the foundation of childhood, and training through workshops is imperative for better implementation of government policies at grassroots level.

"Early child care and development is the foundation of childhood. So it is very important for the teachers and as well as the parents how to nourish the child and help them become good citizens in the future. Workshops that happened today are very important because through this workshop we are training the teachers as well as the participants for better implementation of these policies at the grassroots," he said. (ANI)

