IIIT Hyderabad
IIIT Hyderabad

Workshop on Artificial Intelligence conducted in IIIT Hyderabad

ANI | Updated: Jun 25, 2019 01:16 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Jun 24 (ANI): A workshop was conducted on Artificial Intelligence (AI) in order to explain its benefits and remove the misconception among the general public in its connection.
The seminar, which was conducted in International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Hyderabad, mainly focused on the uses of AI in the field of journalism.
Director, IIIT Hyderabad, PJ Narayanan told ANI, "The IIIT Hyderabad has evolved into a top technology and educational research institute. We have great strength in all the fields of the AI. So, we believe that we should reach out to different sections of society to educate people about the AI, and one such way to achieve this is to educate the media."
He added, "As AI has been in the media continuously for the last few years, we thought it would be better if we educate the media about AI and its uses in the field of journalism. This would help in reducing the misconceptions that people carry in their minds about AI. We would try to reach even other fields to educate them about AI and its advantages. So these seminars would mostly concentrate on what AI has achieved so far and to what point AI can reach."
Meanwhile, Professor Manurangam Kumar, faculty at IIIT Hyderabad said, "The main goal of this seminar is to educate the media to advance and latest achievements in the field of AI. It also covers the challenges and problems with the AI system. The AI has penetrated into each and every field of works. So it's important to know the good and bad sides to it." (ANI)

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 01:15 IST

Hyderabad: Teen commits suicide after being counselled for...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 25 (ANI): 19-year-old girl Shravani committed suicide here allegedly after being "counselled" by her parents for excessive use of mobile phone.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 00:24 IST

VP Venkaiah Naidu pays tribute to Madan Lal Saini

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): Vice President Venkaiah Naidu paid tributes to Rajasthan BJP chief Madan Lal Saini at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 23:26 IST

BJP leaders pay tribute to Madan Lal Saini

New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP National Working President JP Nadda and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla paid tributes to Rajasthan BJP chief Madan Lal Saini at AIIMS here.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 23:24 IST

Hyderabad man killed in road accident in Sans Francisco

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 24 (ANI): A Hyderabad youth was killed in a road accident in the United States on Sunday (GMT).

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 23:17 IST

Lecturer commits suicide in Andhra Pradesh

East Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 24 (ANI): M Venkateswara Rao, a lecturer in Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari district, committed suicide in his hostel room on Monday, police said.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 23:09 IST

Four BJP workers sustain burn injuries while torching effigy

Warangal (Telangana) [India], June 24 (ANI): At least four BJP workers sustained burn injuries while attempting to burn an effigy during a protest against the alleged sexual assault of a nine-month-old girl in Subedari area of Telangana's Warangal Urban district on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 23:07 IST

Rajasthan farmer suicide case: Ganganagar MP requests LS Speaker...

New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI): Ganganagar MP, NC Chauhan on Monday met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla after a 45-yr-old farmer allegedly committed suicide at Thakri village in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 23:06 IST

Muzaffarpur: 3-member panel to probe recovery of human skeletal...

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], Jun 24 (ANI): A three-member investigation committee has been constituted to probe the matter where human skeletal remains were found behind government-run Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) in the district.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 22:54 IST

Captain Amarinder lashes out at Canada for continued support to...

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], June 24 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday lambasted Canada for its overt and covert support to the Khalistani movement, warning that Toronto's failure to check anti-India activities being carried out from its soil would be detrimental to its ow

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 22:50 IST

Rajasthan: Police registers case of unintentional murder in...

Barmer (Rajasthan) [India], June 24 (ANI): Rajasthan Police has registered a case of unintentional murder in Barmer's 'pandal' collapse tragedy which claimed 15 lives and injured 24 others.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 22:41 IST

Haryana Congress splits into two factions, all eyes now on...

New Delhi [India], Jun 24 (ANI): Following Congress' crushing defeat in the recently held Lok Sabha polls, Haryana which is going into Assembly elections later this year is also facing trouble, with the party splitting into two factions.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 22:41 IST

Jagan Reddy orders demolition of Praja Vedika constructed under...

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Jun 24 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday ordered the demolition of 'Praja Vedika', a public grievance hall constructed by previous Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government.

Read More
iocl