World appreciated initiatives taken by India during COVID pandemic: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the world is appreciating the initiatives taken by India during the ongoing COVID pandemic.

In his reply to the debate on the motion of thanks to the President's address in Rajya Sabha, the Prime Minister said, "the President's address was full of hopes, trust and dedication."

"The President of India has undertaken various initiatives during the COVID-19 pandemic for all the adversely affected social groups in the society which gives us hope and assures us that under his guidance we will continue to take new initiatives to combat this situation," said PM Modi.

He further said that the world is still battling COVID-19 and this pandemic changes its forms and creates trouble for the people.

"COVID-19 is a pandemic, humankind had never seen such a crisis in the last 100 years. This crisis changes its forms and creates trouble for the people, the entire country and world are fighting against it," said PM Modi in the Upper House.

"When COVID19 began, it was being discussed what will become of India. It was also discussed what will impact on world due to India. But due to the willpower and discipline of the 130 crore people of the country, efforts of India is being appreciated across the world," he added.

The Prime Minister said the people of the country have taken the vaccine and they have done this not merely to protect themselves but also to protect others.

"Such conduct, in the midst of so many global anti-vaccine movements, is admirable," he added.

PM Modi said that the nation is celebrating 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' and there have been attempts to develop the country with several initiatives. (ANI)