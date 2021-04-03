World autism awareness day observed in Kashmir University

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 3 (ANI): "Autism" awareness day was observed by the Department of Social work at the University of Kashmir in association with an NGO, Learning Edge for parents and students.

On this awareness day on April 2, seminar experts from the University and several doctors took part and make parents of Autistic children aware on how to handle and take care of these children.

Experts focus on taking care of these children and a large number of parents and students take part in this awareness seminar.



Dr. Adil Bashir (Coordinator Department of Social works Kashmir University) said, "This awareness campaign on April 2 world autism awareness day is celebrated. Our aim was to create awareness regarding Autism."

"Doctors, researchers, scholars and different speakers here share their views on Autism. What are the challenges of these children and the parents?" he said.

Dr. Masrat (Consultant pediatrician Health Department Kashmir) said, "Very few people know about this in their children but we are creating awareness among the people on this issue. We want children and parents to not get stigmatized due to this." (ANI)

