World Bank approves USD 1 billion additional aid to India

New Delhi [India], May 15 (ANI): The World Bank on Friday approved USD 1 billion social protection package for India linked to Central government's programmes.

World Bank also said that the billion-dollar social protection package was in addition to the previous package of USD 1 billion allocated to India for COVID-19 emergency response and health systems.

"The World Bank's billion-dollar support for social protection will help India leverage it's PM Garib Kalyan Yojana," said World Bank Country Director (India) Junaid Kamal Ahmad on Friday.

The aid from the World Bank comes as the country continues to reel under COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)