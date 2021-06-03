World Bicycle Day: Odisha youth makes penny farthing model with matchsticks

Puri (Odisha) [India], June 3 (ANI): On the occasion of World Bicycle Day, Saswat Ranjan Sahoo, an artist from Puri district, made an 1870 model of a penny-farthing-bicycle">penny-farthing bicycle, using 3,653 matchsticks.

The 18-year-old took seven days to craft the model, whose length is 50 inches with a width of 25 inches.

Speaking to ANI, Sahoo said, "It took me seven days to prepare this model."

The penny-farthing-bicycle">penny-farthing bicycle was extensively used during the period dating back to 1870 to 1880.

Nowadays, bicycles are increasingly gaining popularity for exercise and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.



As pollution levels rise, a bicycle provides an eco-friendly option. Therefore, Sahoo told ANI that he made the model to raise awareness among people about using bicycles. He also urged people to ride bicycles for good health and keeping the environment pollution-free.



"When I was studying in school, I saw this bicycle and immediately got attracted to it. I wished to own such a bicycle but this type of bicycle is not available in our locality now. Thus, I thought to make this bicycle on the occasion of World Bicycle Day," said Sahoo.

World Bicycle Day is celebrated on June 3 every year after its declaration by the United Nations General Assembly in April 2018.

This was done to acknowledge the "the uniqueness, longevity, and versatility of the bicycle, which has been in use for two centuries, and that it is a simple, affordable, reliable, clean and environmentally fit sustainable means of transportation, fostering environmental stewardship and health." (ANI)

