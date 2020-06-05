World Environment Day: Chhattisgarh CM urges people to plant saplings

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 5 (ANI): On the occasion of World Environment Day, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday planted saplings at his residence and urged people to plant saplings at their homes.

"All of you must plant trees in and around your homes and take responsibility of keeping them alive. It does not matter whether it is a fruit tree or a timber, this will help in keeping our environment green and full of oxygen," he said in a press statement.

"Chhattisgarh is fortunate that 44 per cent of its land is covered by forests. Our forefathers saved these forests. They understood the importance of trees better. Our identity, our culture and our life is connected to them. The temperature would have increased if these forests were cut," he said.

World Environment Day is celebrated on June 5 every year, and is the United Nations' principal vehicle for encouraging awareness and action for the protection of our environment. (ANI)

