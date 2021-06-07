World Environment Day: SDMC organises web seminar on 'used plastic management'

New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI): The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Saturday organised a web seminar based on "Used Plastic Management", on the occasion of World Environment Day.

The seminar was conducted in association with Bisleri International on Saturday.



"SDMC in association with Bisleri International has organised a Web Seminar based on 'Used Plastic Management'. The motto of this seminar is to proliferate the benefit of Recycle, Reuse and Reduce," SDMC tweeted.

World Environment Day is celebrated annually on June 5. It offers a global platform for inspiring positive change in the environment. It also pushes individuals to think about what they consume from the ecosystem and gives them a chance to build a greener future.

The theme of this year's World Environment Day is 'Reimagine. Recreate. Restore.', as 2021 marks the beginning of the United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration. (ANI)

