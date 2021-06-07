World Environment Day: SDMC plants around 2800 trees, shrubs, conducts event to spread awareness on environment

New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI): The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Saturday planted around 2,800 trees and shrubs in all its zones on the occasion of World Environment Day.

Taking on Twitter, the SDMC informed that it had also conducted a mega event to educate citizens of Delhi about the importance of the environment.

"On the occasion of #WorldEnviromentDay, SDMC has planted around 2800 trees/shrubs in all its zones. SDMC has also conducted a Mega Event to educate citizens of Delhi about importance of environment," SDMC Official tweeted.

The SDMC also conducted a web seminar based on "Used Plastic Management" on Saturday. The seminar was conducted in association with Bisleri International.

"SDMC in association with Bisleri International has organised a Web Seminar based on 'Used Plastic Management'. The motto of this seminar is to proliferate the benefit of Recycle, Reuse and Reduce," SDMC tweeted.

World Environment Day is celebrated annually on June 5. It offers a global platform for inspiring positive change in the environment. It also pushes individuals to think about what they consume from the ecosystem and gives them a chance to build a greener future.

The theme of this year's World Environment Day is 'Reimagine. Recreate. Restore.', as 2021 marks the beginning of the United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration. (ANI)