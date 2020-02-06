World has many expectations from us today... PM Modi says India can't wait for problems to remain unsolved

New Delhi [India], Feb 6 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the world has many expectations from India and thus, it is essential to show courage and work to overcome the challenges.

"Today the world has many expectations from us. It is essential that we show courage and work to overcome the challenges we are facing," the Prime Minister said in a reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in the Lok Sabha.

"India can no longer wait for problems to remain unsolved. And, rightfully so. That is why, our aim is: speed and scale, determination and decisiveness, sensitivity and solutions," he added.

He told the gathering that the people of the country saw our work for five years and therefore "they have once again blessed us, so that we work even faster," adding it is due to the speed of this government that in the last five years, 37 crore people got bank accounts, 11 crore people got toilets in their homes, 13 crore people got gas connections, and 2 crore people got their own home.

Focusing further on infrastructure and development, Modi said that for years, distance had become a reason to ignore the country's northeast. However, things have changed now and the region has now become "a growth engine".

Taking a jibe further at the previous governments in-power, the Prime Minister noted, "If we worked as per the old ways: Ram Janmabhoomi issue would have remained unsolved. Kartarpur Sahib corridor would not be a reality. There would be no India-Bangladesh land agreement."

"The people of India have not only changed the 'Sarkar' (government). They want the 'Sarokar' (concern) to be changed as well. If we had worked according to the old ways and thought processes: Article 370 would never have been history. Muslim women would have kept suffering due to Triple Talaq," Modi highlighted in one of the key achievements of his government. (ANI)