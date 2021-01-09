World needs fresh roadmap to address global shortage of medicines, vaccines, says Harsh Vardhan

New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI): Noting the global shortages of medicines amid the pandemic, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Saturday said that the world needs a fresh roadmap to address global shortages of essential medicines and vaccines.

"We (world) need an aggressive roadmap to curtail deaths from diseases that can be eliminated. We need a fresh roadmap to address global shortages of medicines and vaccines. I would like to work with all of you on these goals and roadmaps. Constant engagement with all of you who carry vast experiences of many countries will reinforce reforms and help accelerate progress towards achieving sustainable development goals," said Health Minister who chaired the plenary session on "Challenges of Post COVID - Scenario in Health, Economy, Social and International Relations" of the annual conference of the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas (PBD).

On the theme of 'Facing Post-COVID challenges", Harsh Vardhan said, "The current pandemic has demonstrated the vulnerability of humankind to exigencies, recognizing that we have to strive to act with greater speed and predictability. The pandemic has made humanity acutely aware of the consequences of ignoring the strengthening and preparedness of our healthcare systems."

Harsh Vardhan underscored the Post-Covid challenges, strategies and International Relations. He stated "As the largest global supplier and producer of 60 per cent of the world vaccines, India recognizes its strategic position in the global south and the world. India is spearheading international dialogue in global organizations like the WHO, GAVI, GDHP, Geneva Health Forum, and BRICS."

Speaking on how India has combated COVID-19, Harsh Vardhan said, "India has reported nearly 1.04 crore confirmed cases and 1.50 lakh deaths with a Case Fatality Rate of 1.45. As many as 96.41 per cent of cases have recovered which is amongst the highest in the world. With our endeavour to manage COVID-19 through a whole of government and whole of society approach, India has been able to limit its cases to 7,533 cases per million and deaths to 109 deaths per million population both of which are among the lowest in the world".

Highlighting the political commitment of India's leadership, he said, "Under the overall guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government swung into action and had the first meeting on the novel virus on 8th January last year."

The Minister also lauded the work of frontline workers and expressed his deep gratitude towards them: "Despite various constraints and challenges, our COVID warriors rose to the occasion and served humanity. The country feels indebted to the doctors, nurses, paramedics, frontline field workers, security and police personnel, sanitary workers, volunteers and journalists who have worked tirelessly to protect our countrymen from COVID." (ANI)