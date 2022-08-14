World Organ Donation Day: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik gives away Suraj Award to the families of deceased donors

New Delhi [India] August 13 (ANI): Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik on Saturday awarded Suraj Award for the year 2022 to the families of late Sushil Sahu and late Siddhi Samriddhi of Ganjam district.

On Saturday in a programme organised in virtual mode Odisha Assembly Speaker Vikram Keshari Arukh in the presence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik presented cheques of 5 lakh each to the family members of Sushil Sahu and Siddhi Samriddhi.

Speaking during the event Chief Minister said "The organ donation brings hope to many families. Saving another's life is the greatest virtue. Organ donation is a brave and courageous decision, the sacrifice of a family donating organs is incomparable."



"Society is indebted to the parents of both Sushil and Siddhi."

Patnaik urged the people to do such good deeds and become the inspiration for building a good society.

The Suraj award is being given since the year 2020 for the donation of life-saving organs like heart, kidney and liver. In 2020, the parents of brain-dead Suraj Behera of Ganjam saved six lives by donating his six vital organs, after that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced an annual award in the name of "Suraj" to encourage organ donation.

It is the third Suraj awarded since 2020. (ANI)

