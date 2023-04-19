World says India is a future superpower: Mohan Bhagwat

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 19 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has stressed that India will be a "future superpower" and that power is a necessity for the country to lead the world.

The RSS chief's remarks came while addressing the harmony lecture series organized on the occasion of the completion of 723 years of Prakashotsav of Jagadguru Ramanandacharya Ji on Tuesday.

He said that India's power will not be to trouble others but to protect the weak.

"We will not conquer others, we will not convert anyone. India is going to become Vishwaguru and we have to achieve that goal", he added.

Earlier on April 16, Bhagwat said that India will become 'vishwaguru' only by following the path of religion and will show the path to the world.



Bhagwat was addressing the Dharma Sanskriti Sabha in Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur.

"India will become vishwaguru only by following the path of religion. If we all keep following the religion, then in the coming 20-30 years, India will become the vishwaguru who will show the world a new path," Bhagwat said.

He said that religion means the feeling of the welfare of the whole world.

"We have to fulfil our duty by following the path of truth. India does not have to become a superpower but has to teach religion to the world. People of different languages, sects and religions live in India. Despite being different, we know that entire creation is one. That's why we are Hindus. We have to take everyone along with mutual respect for each other," he said.

The RSS chief asked people to follow the teachings of saints and sages.

"Since time immemorial they have been showing us the path of goodness. We all have to bear the burden of the welfare of the world together," Bhagwat said. (ANI)

