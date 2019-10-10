World Sight Day: Andhra govt to launch eye care programme today

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Y. S. Jaganmohan Reddy will launch a new eye care programme named 'Dr. YSR Kanti Velugu' on the occasion of World Sight Day on Thursday.

As part of health reforms, the state government has decided to implement "Dr.YSR Kanti Velugu" to provide cashless comprehensive primary, secondary and tertiary quality eye care services to the entire population of the state, an official release stated.

It is estimated that the cost of this scheme is about Rs. 560.88 crores, which will be used in six phases over a period of three years by the state government.

"The money will be spent on screening, spectacles, strengthening of government-run institutions, hiring of temporary staff, performing cataract surgeries and other secondary and tertiary eye care management free of cost to the locals", the government said.

As many as 1145 primary health centers, 195 community health centers, 28 area hospitals, 13 district hospitals, 11 tertiary hospitals (Including 2 Regional Eye Hospitals), 115 vision centers, 13 district blindness control societies and 117 registered NGO hospitals are being involved in the program.

As per the government, in addition to 160 district program officers, 1415 health officials will also work for the scheme.

"Not only that, around 42,360 ASHA workers, 62500 teachers, 14,000 ANMs, 14,000 health department employees will also participate in the scheme across the state", the state government said.

For the proper implementation of this scheme, the Telangana Chief Minister has instructed officials to set up task force committees in the districts. This committee will focus on delivering services to the masses. (ANI)

