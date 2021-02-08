World's eyes are on India, there is expectation we will contribute to betterment of planet: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): The eyes of the world are on India and there are expectations that India will contribute to the betterment of our planet, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address, in Rajya Sabha.

PM Modi also said that India is a young and enthusiastic land of opportunities and won't let opportunities pass it by.

"The whole world is struggling with several challenges. Who would have thought that humankind would have to witness such circumstances... The eyes of the world are on India. There are expectations from India and there is a confidence that India will contribute to the betterment of our planet," he said.

"India is truly a land of opportunities. Several opportunities are awaiting us, so a nation which is young, full of enthusiasm and a nation that is making efforts to realise the dreams, with a resolve, will never let these opportunities simply pass by," he added.

He further expressed his gratitude to MPs for expressing their views and enriching discussions.

"In Rajya Sabha, over 50 MPs expressed their invaluable views on various topics for over 13 hours. I express my gratitude to all the MPs for enriching these discussions," he said.

He also took a jab at opposition parties for boycotting President Ram Nath Kovind's speech, saying, "It would have been good if all were there to listen to the Presidential address as well, but it was so powerful that even though they didn't hear, he could say a lot and his message reached," PM Modi said.

As the Prime Minister delivered his speech, MPs of the Trinamool Congress staged a walkout.

On Friday, the marathon debate in the Rajya Sabha on the motion of thanks to the President's address concluded with 50 speakers from 25 political parties taking part in the discussion which was spread over three days.

The discussion was one of the longest such debates with high participation of members, said officials.

Eighteen members from BJP, seven of Congress and 25 from other parties had participated in the debate. (ANI)