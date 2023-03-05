World's first bamboo-made crash barrier installed on Indian highway; read here

New Delhi [India], March 5 (ANI): An accomplishment towards achieving Aatmanirbhar Bharat has been made with the development of the world's first bamboo-made crash barrier, which has been installed on the Vani-Warora Highway in Vidarbh, Maharashtra.

The 200-meter-long bamboo crash barrier, which has been named Bahu Balli, underwent rigorous testing at various government-run institutions such as the National Automotive Test Tracks (NATRAX) in Pithampur, Indore and was rated as Class 1 during the Fire Rating Test conducted at the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) in Roorkee, Ministry of Road and Highways said in a statement.



Additionally, it has also been accredited by the Indian Road Congress. The recycling value of the bamboo barrier is 50-70 per cent whereas that of steel barriers is 30-50 per cent, the statement said.

The bamboo species used in the making of this barrier is Bambusa Balcoa, which is treated with creosote oil and coated with recycled High-Density Poly Ethylene (HDPE).

This achievement, the Ministry said, is remarkable for the bamboo industry and India as a whole, as this crash barrier offers a perfect alternative to steel and addresses environmental concerns and their aftermath. (ANI)

