World's first comprehensive rulebook for Yogasana Sports introduced at National Yogasana Championship in Bhubaneshwar

New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): The World's first comprehensive rulebook for Yogasana Sports was introduced at the National Yogasana Championship in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha by the National Yogasana Sports Federation recognized by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

Yogasana as a sport is now shaping up to become the most competitive and sought-after sport. A milestone step has been taken to build a bridge between Yogasana - India's heritage sports and the modern world.

The National Federation is consistently working towards building a strong culture of fitness, competition, well-being, and growth through the practice and development of Yogasana.

With the World's first comprehensive rulebook for Yogasana Sports, NYSF has paved the way for India to nurture world-class Yogasana sports talents from the block, district, state to national levels and thereon from international levels.



"Traditionally Yogasana is not perceived as a sport, but it is important that the world realises its versatility and potential to transform," said Udith Sheth, NYSF President.

By embracing the first National Yogasana Championships, young athletes from across the country have shown their support in our belief. We are committed to making Yogasana Sports an international level platform with an Olympic roadmap, said the NYSF President.



Olympic Code of Points has been analysed and studied to develop the rulebook for Yogasana sports.

In this first comprehensive rulebook for Yogasana Sports, an astounding 300 Yogasanas have been included, after 2 years of intense research and recommendations of experts from across the world.

The National Yogasana Sports Federation technical committee members Umang Dawn, Athlete and Director of Technical Committee, NYSF, Sanjay Malpani Convener of Technical Committee, and other technical committee members have tirelessly worked with 20 experts from different states on developing the rulebook.



Judges from across the country who are a part of the National Yogasana Sports Championships have been given training on this rulebook so as to ensure that the marking of each competition is transparent, objective, and fair.

Detailed guidelines have been given for awarding points in accordance with parameters such as holding, mounting, dismounting, toe, and hand pointing, etc.



Talking about the ingenious structure of the National Yogasana Sports Championships, Dr Jaideep Arya, Secretary-General, NYSF said "Yogasana has great potential to transform itself from the traditional format into the modern and futuristic structure."

"Reinventing Yogasana as a sport will create tremendous change in the way it is perceived by the masses. We are excited by the great enthusiasm with which young athletes and coaches from across the country have participated in the first national championship and hope to see it grow in the future," he said.



The National Yogasana Championships have been structured in line with modern sports competitions, they are equipped with cutting-edge technology. To make judging transparent, specially designed software is being used to record scores in an anonymous and unbiased system. Live score sheets are displayed and athletes, coaches, and parents can also view these scores on a real-time basis on their mobile phones.



Work is underway to revolutionize the judging and scoring system with Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Biometrics. Skeleton scans for each posture would be recorded and matched with the contestant for scoring purposes in the future.



560 bright, talented, and young athletes from 30 states who participated in the first National Yogasana Championships are aiming high for 50 medals in a uniquely designed competition. (ANI)

