World's 'First robot citizen' in India; talks about climate change, energy conservation

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): The world's first robot citizen 'Sophia' on Friday attended the International Round Square Conference in Indore, where it talked about climate change, conservation of energy and sustainable development.

"The governments of all the countries of the world need to change both their policy and ideas," Sophia said addressing an event called 'Conversation with Humans' at Emerald Heights International School here.

The event was attended by over a thousand students and several dignitaries.

Hosting the event, filmmaker Uttara Singh asked Sophia several questions ranging from 'what kind of dance she likes' to 'what an ideal world will be like'.

Sophia said that its favourite dance is the 'robot' dance and showcased some moves.

"An ideal world would be one where humans could have a more expansive understanding of time. They could remember the past so as not to repeat it. They could see each other as children and elderly simultaneously," it said.

The humanoid robot said that algorithms, artificial intelligence are wonderful in keeping politicians and business leaders accountable.

"Humans need to understand the impact of their actions on the present and the future," it added.

The robot, designed by Hanson Robotics of Hong Kong, was granted the citizenship of Saudi Arabia in October 2017. (ANI)

