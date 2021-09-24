World's highest electric vehicle charging station inaugurated in Himachal Pradesh's Kaza

Lahaul and Spiti (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 24 (ANI): In a bid to promote a sustainable environment, the world's highest electric vehicle charging station was inaugurated in Kaza of Lahaul and Spiti district in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday.

Speaking to ANI, Mahendra Pratap Singh, Kaza Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) said, "This is the world's highest electric vehicle charging station at 500 ft in Kaza. It is the first station here. If the station gets a good response, more stations would be set up. It will also help to check vehicular pollution."

The magistrate further said that two women drove electric vehicles from Manali to Kaza in order to promote a clean and green environment.



"Today two women have come from Manali to Kaza on the electric vehicle to promote a sustainable environment. The weather nowadays is changing abruptly due to an increase in air pollution and the emission of gases from vehicles is one of the main causes of this pollution," he added.

Further, one of the women who rode an electric vehicle from Manali to Kaza said that all the products including chargers in this station are made in India.

"All the products are made in India here and we travelled from Manali to Kaza to promote sustainable energy. Also, there is a myth that we can not cover long-distance journeys on electric vehicles. So, we both wanted to prove it wrong by riding these electric scooters today from Manali. We had a very comfortable journey," the woman added.

Congratulating both the women for completing their journey to Kaza, the SDM appealed to everybody to promote electric vehicles for a clean and green environment. (ANI)

