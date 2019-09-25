Ravana effigy measuring 221 feet (Photo/ANI)
Ravana effigy measuring 221 feet (Photo/ANI)

World's tallest Ravana effigy will be burnt in Chandigarh

ANI | Updated: Sep 25, 2019 07:36 IST

Chandigarh [India], Sept 25 (ANI): In the wake of Dusshera festival, a Ravana effigy, 221 feet tall will be erected in Chandigarh.
The effigy is being built at the cost of Rs 30 Lakh.
"Our effigy will be the tallest in the world. We have been making the record from the last five years. Last year, the figurine was 210 feet tall, this time it is 11 feet taller so we are hoping to make a record again," said one of the organisers.
The organizer said that the effigy weights over 70 quintals. "Ravan's sword weighs three quintals, whereas the shoes are two quintals," he added.
The effigy will be unveiled on October 2 at Dhanas ground.
"From October 3 to 7, various cultural programmes will take place at the venue here. On the evening of October 8, it will be set on fire," said the organizer.
He added that the crackers used inside the Ravan effigy are pollution-free. "They will cause 80 per cent less pollution than normal crackers." (ANI)

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 09:01 IST

Cyclonic storm 'Hikka' to reach Oman coast by today afternoon: IMD

New Delhi [India], Sept 25 (ANI): Tropical cyclone Hikka is hovering over the Arabian Sea and is likely to affect some areas of Oman's coastline by Tuesday afternoon.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 08:44 IST

10 dead, 1 injured in accident in Haryana

Jind (Haryana) [India], Sept 25 (ANI): At least 10 people died and one other was injured in a road accident at Jind-Hansi road here on Tuesday night.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 08:25 IST

IMD predicts heavy rainfall over TN, Puducherry

New Delhi [India], Sept 25 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted that isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are likely to receive heavy rainfall today.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 08:08 IST

Suspects, who attacked ANI scribe, caught on CCTV camera: Delhi Police

New Delhi [India], Sept 25 (ANI): The suspects, who attacked and robbed a woman journalist in Delhi's Chittaranjan Park, have been caught on CCTV camera, the Delhi Police said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 06:53 IST

Odisha: Leopard skin seized, six arrested

Deogarh (Odisha) [India], Sept 25 (ANI): Odisha's forest department officials on Tuesday arrested six persons from in Chatibaraghata village here for allegedly possessing leopard skin worth Rs 2 lakh.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 05:52 IST

Bihar: Four dancers sexually assaulted, one person arrested

Gaya (Bihar) [India], Sept 25 (ANI): The Bihar Police on Tuesday arrested a man for taking four women to a hotel for a dance performance where they were allegedly sexually assaulted by the staff.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 05:41 IST

UP: Man arrested for impersonating as Army officer

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 25 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday arrested a man for impersonating as an Army officer in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur city.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 04:33 IST

Delhi Police suspends three cops over attack on ANI scribe

New Delhi [India], Sept 25 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Tuesday suspended three police officers as the action taken by them after a woman journalist was attacked and robbed in Delhi's Chittaranjan Park was not found to be "upto the mark".

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 03:53 IST

Vadodara house-wife crowned Mrs India 2019

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], Sept 25 (ANI): "It looks easy but they actually grill you," Pooja Desai, who bagged the title of "Mrs India- Pride of the Nation", said on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 03:13 IST

Blackbuck poaching case: Salman Khan receives death threat,...

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], Sept 25 (ANI): The Rajasthan Police on Tuesday said that they are investigating the alleged death threats received by Bollywood actor Salman Khan ahead of his court hearing in the blackbuck poaching case here later this week.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 02:12 IST

Northern Army Commander interacts with J-K students

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 25 (ANI): Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh on Tuesday interacted with the students in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district and urged them to work hard towards nation building.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 01:51 IST

Odisha govt approves DPR of Rs 700 cr under Rurban Mission

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Sept 25 (ANI): The Odisha government on Tuesday approved a detail project report (DPR) worth Rs 700 crore for development of nine identified clusters under the Centre's 'Rurban Mission'.

Read More
iocl