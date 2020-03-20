Worship places to remain closed for 2 weeks in Kasargod district due to COVID-19: Kerala CM

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Mar 20 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday said all places of worship will remain closed for two weeks, while government and private offices will be closed for one week in Kasaragod district, considering the strong possibility of a widespread outbreak COVID-19.

An order issued by the government, exercising the powers conferred on the state under Section 2 of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, said: "All temples, mosques, churches and other centers where people gather or are expected to gather for religious worship will remain closed for two weeks."

"All clubs, cinema theaters, and other establishments that conduct social events will remain closed for two weeks. All government offices and other offices of public and private organisations will remain closed for one week," it said.

However, the employees will not be allowed to leave the district in this period and they should be available for duty as and when the collector and district magistrate requires them.

Moreover, all shops and other commercial establishments will remain open from 11 am to 5 pm only. However, establishments that provide essential services are exempted.

The order said that no gathering of people will be allowed in public places such as parks, beaches at all.

As per the issued order, any person who disobeys any part of this order shall be deemed to have committed an offence under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

Of the 12 new cases reported in the state on Friday, 6 were from Kasaragod taking the total COVID 19 affected to 40 of which three are discharged.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India has now climbed up to 223, including 32 foreigners, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday. As many as 23 people have been cured of the infection in India.



The disease has claimed over 10,000 lives globally. (ANI)

