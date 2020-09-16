Worst is yet to come, we have to gear up: DMK MP warns over COVID-19 situation

New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): DMK MP Dr. DNV Senthilkumar on Wednesday warned that there will be 65 lakh coronavirus cases by the end of the monsoon session of Parliament.

"I would like to give a warning to this house. We have crossed 50 lakh COVID-19 cases, and mark my words, by the end of Parliament session there'll be 65 lakh cases. Being a doctor I know the country is short of beds. The worst is yet to come. We have to gear up," Senthilkumar said in the Lower House today.

The monsoon session of Parliament started on Monday with several precautionary measures in view of COVID-19. It is slated to conclude on October 1.



Rajya Sabha is meeting between 9 am till 1 pm while Lok Sabha sittings are taking place from 3 pm to 7 pm.

India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 50-lakh mark with a spike of 90,123 new cases and 1,290 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.

The total case tally in the country stands at 50,20,360 including 9,95,933 active cases, 39,42,361 cured/discharged/migrated and 82,066 deaths, as per the Ministry.

India logged in the highest number of single-day recoveries with 82,961 recoveries in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

