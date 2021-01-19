Would give recognition to tennis cricket if SP comes to power, says Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 19 (ANI): Congratulating the Indian cricket team for winning the Test series in Australia, Samajwadi Party president and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday promised that tennis cricket would be given recognition when the party comes to power.

Tennis ball cricket game is like cricket but is played with a lawn tennis ball instead of the conventional hard cricket ball.



"Heartfelt congratulations to the Indian cricket team for winning the Test series in Australia. Tennis cricket will be recognised when the SP government comes to power," Yadav said in a tweet (translated from Hindi).

On Tuesday, Australia's fortress -- The Gabba -- was finally breached. It took 32 years and two months, but the unthinkable was achieved as an injury-ravaged young Indian team beat Australia by three wickets against all odds in the final Test at The Gabba on Tuesday to take the series 2-1.

The last time a visiting team came out triumphant from the Brisbane Cricket Ground was back in November 1988 when the mighty West Indian outfit under the leadership of Viv Richards thrashed Allan Border's team by nine wickets. What makes the feat even more commendable is how the Indians fought multiple injuries and mental fatigue--due to the bio-bubble restrictions--to register a historic win.


