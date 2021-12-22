Wreath-laying ceremony held for police personnel killed by terrorists in J-K's Anantnag

Awantipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 22 (ANI): A wreath-laying ceremony was held at District Police Lines Awantipora on Wednesday to pay homage to the police personnel, who was killed in a terrorist attack at the Bijbihara area of Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag.

"A wreath-laying ceremony was held at District Police Lines Awantipora to pay homage to martyr ASI Mohd Ashraf of Awantipora who was killed in a terrorist attack in Bijbihara Anantnag," said Jammu and Kashmir police.



Earlier today, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Mohd Ashraf died during the treatment in a hospital in Srinagar.

"Injured ASI Mohd Ashraf succumbed to his injuries and attained martyrdom. We stand by his family at this critical juncture," Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet

Meanwhile, a civilian was shot dead by terrorists in the Eidgah area of Srinagar city earlier in the day. (ANI)

