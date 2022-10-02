Wreath laying ceremony held for SPO Javaid Ahmad killed by terrorists

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 2 (ANI): A wreath laying ceremony was held to honour SPO Javid Ahmad, who was killed by terrorists during an encounter at Pinglena Pulwama on Sunday afternoon.

SPO Javid Ahmad was a resident of Wasoora Pulwama and the ceremony was held at District Police Lines Pulwama.

IG CRPF M.S. Bhatia, DIG SKR/CKR Sujit Kumar, DIG CRPF Alok Awasti, SSP Pulwama Shri Gh Jeelani Wani, CO of 55 RR, CO's of CRPF 182/183 Bn. and other senior Police Officers/Officials participated in the ceremony and laid floral wreaths on the mortal remains and paid rich tributes to SPO Javid Ahmad for his supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.

Earlier in the day, at about 1500 hrs terrorists fired upon a joint party of Police/CRPF in the Pinglena area of Pulwama in which police personnel Javid Ahmad Dar died and a CRPF personnel was injured. The injured personnel has been immediately evacuated to the hospital as senior police officers with reinforcement reached the terror crime spot.

"We pay our rich tributes to the martyr for his supreme sacrifices made in the line of duty. We stand by the martyr's family at this crucial juncture and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured personnel", said the police.

Police have registered a case in this regard under relevant sections of law. The investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of this terror crime.

The area has been cordoned off and searches in the area are going on.

Earlier on Friday, two local terrorists linked with the proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) were killed after an encounter in Baramulla.

Jammu and Kashmir Police got intelligence input on the presence of terrorists in Yedipora village in the Pattan area of Baramulla. A joint cordon-and-search operation was launched by police, Army and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) in the area.

During the search operation, as the joint search party approached the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired indiscriminately upon the security forces which was retaliated effectively leading to an encounter.

Police had said in the ensuing encounter, two local terrorists linked with the proscribed terror outfit JeM were killed. They have been identified as Yawar Shafi Bhat, a resident of Kalampora Pulwama and Aamir Hussain Bhat, a resident of Veshro Shopian. (ANI)