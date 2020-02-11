Wreath laying ceremony in Raipur for 2 CoBRA jawans killed in encounter with Naxals

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Feb 11 (ANI): A wreath-laying ceremony was held today in Raipur for the two CoBRA jawans who lost their lives during an encounter with Naxals on Monday.

Constables Vikash Kumar and Purnanad Sahu lost their lives in an exchange of fire with Naxals at Irapalli village of Bijapur district.

Six jawans also sustained injuries, while one Naxal was killed, in the encounter that took place in the Pamed Police Station limits.

The commandos were from the 204 Battalion of the Commando Battalions for Resolute Action (CoBRA).

"The encounter lasted for several hours, and our commandos fought bravely. On behalf of the Chhattisgarh police, I pay tributes to the two constables who lost their lives in the incident," Chhattisgarh Director General of Police (DGP) DM Awasthi told reporters here. (ANI)

