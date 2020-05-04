Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 4 (ANI): The Indian Army held a wreath-laying ceremony for security personnel who lost their lives in the Handwara encounter in Jammu and Kashmir.
Colonel Ashutosh Sharma, Major Anuj Sood, Naik Rajesh Kumar and Lance Naik Dinesh Singh had lost their lives in the Handwara encounter on May 2.
While four Army personnel and a police Sub-Inspector lost their lives in the encounter, the civilians trapped in the house were safely evacuated.
Two terrorists were also killed in the operation by the security forces in the remote location of Handwara. (ANI)
Wreath-laying ceremony of Army men killed in Handwara encounter held in J-K
ANI | Updated: May 04, 2020 15:55 IST
